Transcript for Ret. firefighter allegedly fires shotgun at lost teenager asking for directions

In court today we learn that Jeff Ziegler is a husband a father a former lieutenants in the Detroit fire department. But we also learns that his past and the facts surrounding this case are deeply concerning to the prosecutor. And to the judge. Really like you're seeing my home and Q my family's younger. I've never seen. I'm base. Please. 53 year old Jeff Ziegler appeared by video at a Rochester hills courtroom begging to go home while assistant prosecutor Kelly Collins ultimate danger to the community. Did he have this where he couldn't glasses. And what she knows the best that. In part she says because his perspective on yesterday's shooting was different from the security video which she says. Should fourteen year old Brandon walker knocking on his front door not attempting to breaking and as Ziegler claimed. They don't like this. Aoki in possession. A man. It's Collins is Ziegler also has a record from an incident in 2005. All. Weapons that's. Now he faces attempted murder. The judge set a 50000 dollar cash surety bond with a long list of conditions. It. He must turn over all weapons the sheriff's department wavered GPS tracker turnovers passports aunts and snacks unit and yes. Us which means B does make bond he'll have to find another place to stay until his case concludes. There's a lot more to the story than what's being told. And I believe that all mock horror. I spoke briefly off camera just outside this courthouse the man who says he's steelers' best friend at a woman who says she's his daughter. Both say that Ziegler did nothing wrong and that the security video. Will show. A different story. Reporting in Rochester hills Jennifer and Wilson's seven action news.

