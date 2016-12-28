Transcript for Retaliation for Russian Election Hack Could Be Announced Soon

White House finally getting ready to announce how it will punish Russia for interfering with the US election the step possibly to include economic sanctions sources tell ABC news the announcement could be made as soon as tomorrow. US intelligence has reportedly determined the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. Was ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin. To help Donald Trump win the White House.

