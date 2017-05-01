Rhode Island Prison Escapee Allegedly Tries to Rob Bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts

More
A potentially dangerous man on the run after escaping from a federal prison in Rhode Island allegedly tried to rob a bank this morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
1:03 | 01/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rhode Island Prison Escapee Allegedly Tries to Rob Bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44575208,"title":"Rhode Island Prison Escapee Allegedly Tries to Rob Bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts","duration":"1:03","description":"A potentially dangerous man on the run after escaping from a federal prison in Rhode Island allegedly tried to rob a bank this morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.","url":"/US/video/rhode-island-prison-escapee-allegedly-rob-bank-cambridge-44575208","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.