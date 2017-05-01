Transcript for Rhode Island Prison Escapee Captured in Massachusetts

Authorities say a man who escaped from prison then allegedly tried to rob a bank. Has been captured law enforcement sources tell ABC news than a man fitting the description of James Moore Wallace tried to rob a Bank of America in Cambridge this morning. But fled empty handed he was captured just a couple of miles away this afternoon paralysis gauged on Saturday from a prison in Rhode Island. The former army reservist was being held on child rape charges and charges he stole sixteen guns from an army reserve center.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.