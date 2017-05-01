Rhode Island Prison Escapee Captured in Massachusetts

James Morales, 35, escaped from a Rhode Island prison on New Year's Eve.
0:30 | 01/05/17

Transcript for Rhode Island Prison Escapee Captured in Massachusetts
Authorities say a man who escaped from prison then allegedly tried to rob a bank. Has been captured law enforcement sources tell ABC news than a man fitting the description of James Moore Wallace tried to rob a Bank of America in Cambridge this morning. But fled empty handed he was captured just a couple of miles away this afternoon paralysis gauged on Saturday from a prison in Rhode Island. The former army reservist was being held on child rape charges and charges he stole sixteen guns from an army reserve center.

