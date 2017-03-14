Riding a bike through New York City's blizzard isn't so easy

More
ABC News' Michael Koenigs pedaled up Broadway to find out what meteorologists Ginger Zee, Jeff Smith and tourists thought of the snowstorm.
3:37 | 03/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Riding a bike through New York City's blizzard isn't so easy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46132255,"title":"Riding a bike through New York City's blizzard isn't so easy","duration":"3:37","description":"ABC News' Michael Koenigs pedaled up Broadway to find out what meteorologists Ginger Zee, Jeff Smith and tourists thought of the snowstorm.","url":"/US/video/riding-bike-york-citys-blizzard-easy-46132255","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.