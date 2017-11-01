River Overflow Causes Extreme Flooding in California

More
Storm conditions causing the Russian River in northern California to overflow have created extreme flooding conditions in surrounding areas.
0:29 | 01/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for River Overflow Causes Extreme Flooding in California
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44707403,"title":"River Overflow Causes Extreme Flooding in California","duration":"0:29","description":"Storm conditions causing the Russian River in northern California to overflow have created extreme flooding conditions in surrounding areas.","url":"/US/video/river-overflow-extreme-flooding-california-44707403","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.