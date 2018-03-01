Robber tries to shoot his way out of store after staff lock him inside

A man walked into a cell phone store in Houston, Texas, to allegedly rob it, telling an employee to open the register. What he didn't expect is for employees to lock him inside.
1:17 | 01/03/18

