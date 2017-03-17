What rock star did Charles Manson befriend in the 1960s?

More
Charles Manson was introduced to drummer Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys.
0:59 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What rock star did Charles Manson befriend in the 1960s?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46210818,"title":"What rock star did Charles Manson befriend in the 1960s? ","duration":"0:59","description":"Charles Manson was introduced to drummer Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys.","url":"/US/video/rock-star-charles-manson-befriend-1960s-46210818","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.