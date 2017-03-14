Transcript for Rooftop troubles amid Northeast blizzard

Hey folks I'm back up and we're live on ABC Ivan Morris Township New Jersey were this snow has been coming down. I about three inches an hour. That latter underneath it was completely clear just about an hour ago now aides. Got a whole bunches snow so this blizzard has really humbled the north east and you know we talk about a blizzard we're not just talking about snow accumulation but that Lee has accumulated over the past couple of hours about. 45 inches but we're talking about the windy that's what's gusting at him blowing it around and making everything so miserable for so many people. We've seen snow plows all over the place but because all of the snow is moving and all that wind. Is shifting it around it doesn't seem to have had that much of an effect. When a concern for lot of homeowners today. Gays the weight of this now its current just around for using right now so the snow is wet it's heavy with. Comes out on July season. To build it up fast and and one of the concern for folks. Is roof collapses that's what firefighters are saying that that drifts caused by the blizzard are creating tremendous amount of pressure on rooftops. Most roofs are built to withstand one be up to thirty pounds per square foot. But I heard. Is swallowing some of those snowflakes are coming in right now. But what happens is it builds up big rips in it and mass. Over that 35. Pound threshold and that's when it gets really bad also. Lot of the snows gonna melt an ice is about 57 pounds per square foot to back can be dangerous. So while things that we demonstrated this morning is. How to get the snow off of the rooftops so what you don't want to do is climb on the roof and use a shovel that is a bad idea. Ditch the shovel what we did. Because we're very great appeared ABC news that we take our time is we created our snow already I can buy if somebody like this in his store. Or if you're clever and you have in the Geiger producer like Carlos Boettcher and cameraman Gary we'll make you want. At have a pool Paul and a rake op tour gonna do don't try this at home and published shouldn't try this in the middle of the storm but. British show you what you should do to try to get some of the stealth. Off your roof you climb up on the latter you don't want the latter to be too close to the building for a couple reasons which I'll demonstrate. And basically you want to just. You know push this though office musty and try to reduce. Some of that fresher now the concern is that if you get too close the wall you're not some things lose. We get banged in the hands the firefighters here. Morris Township who have been fantastic at the academy here. I basically suggested that people do not do that at least until the snow is over because there are a number of perils of being. On a ladder try to get stuff off a roof so you do you want to try to call professionals if you can. Now the concern is with all of this weather driving in the roads continue to be tractors so. Firefighters. State officials who declared states of emergency all up and down eastern seaboard. Urging people to get off the roads do not drive unless you absolutely have to it is treacherous. And again because all of this wind. Blowing the snow around a lot of the warped by the war that this snowplows this the icing machines that are out there have been trying to do becomes. And it really kind of worthless because it keeps snowing right on top of in the wind keeps drifting right onto the road so. You gotta be very careful going about your business today most people. Seem to be staying home right now which is the advice that we're told now one thing about led the roof collapses it's not. All that common but in places along the eastern seaboard. There are a lot of old homes if you start to hear. The wooden beams in your house creaking if there's a Major League that you noticed that means that there is rock that the water is starting to come through anyone to take care of that quickly. We hear something snapping crackling and popping that means that you could have a collapse you want to get out of the house. Call for help go to someplace warm and faint. So ot this it pretty serious storm what he's been happening. Farther east of where we are near the coast is that a lot of this stuff is turning into rain which is probably good news. But the farther west you go but more there is win the board the snow is falling at a pretty insane rate of two to three inches an hour as what you're seeing right now. But the good news it look sixty snowflakes are getting fatter and fatter which means it's getting warmer. Which means eventually this will turn to sleet. Then ice will become the problems roads will remain treacherous bottom line stay home. Or do what I'm gonna do is go back to Los Angeles as soon as I can where I live. And get out of this miserable weather again on that god then we are live. ABC news in Morris Township New Jersey. And double probably Fiat here pretty soon.

