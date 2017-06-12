-
Now Playing: Pulse nightclub hero to be dismissed by police department
-
Now Playing: Man stealing AR-15 assault rifle from police car caught on surveillance video
-
Now Playing: ABC News reporter soaked by wildfire water drop
-
Now Playing: Wildfires continue to sweep across Southern California
-
Now Playing: Up close with LA's Skirball fire
-
Now Playing: 2 toddlers hospitalized after ingesting opioids
-
Now Playing: The rush to save horses from California wildfires
-
Now Playing: How retail-tainment is attracting shoppers to stores with fun experiences
-
Now Playing: Wirecutter's top picks for strollers
-
Now Playing: #MeToo women named Time's person of the year
-
Now Playing: College student raises money for $220K donation after viral tweet
-
Now Playing: General Motors shopping app raises safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Hurricane-strength winds fuel Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: California slammed by wildfires in 2017
-
Now Playing: Aerial view shows devastation of Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Homeless man who helped stranded woman buys home after nearly $400K raised
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn over 70K acres across Southern California
-
Now Playing: Body camera captures cop saving infant in distress
-
Now Playing: Winter blast moves across much of the country this week
-
Now Playing: Near miss at New York's JFK Airport