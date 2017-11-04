Transcript for Russia 'cannot confirm' Putin will meet with Tillerson in Moscow

So secretary Tillerson is going to be meeting wave his counterpart there at foreign minister Lavrov. Will he meet with president couldn't do we have any idea about that. Say I mean as pot at this kind of it's showed dissatisfaction. With the US strikes that they've been kind of instinct that foods and perhaps we'll shun. Tennyson lobbies here you know yesterday at Putin's spokesman said the basically. It's not in the Skagit at the moment that the same time. This is feeling he had it will be very very surprising if they'd see if that you don't need is some point tomorrow. That being anonymous sources in some of the Russian press this morning saying that it will happen. That unit out sort of playing pull away. Basically there's just showed that Dotson dissatisfied wade the current behavior of the US. Patrick before I let you go all of this is happening against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation here of course. In two Russian meddling in the 2016 US. Election how is that being talked about there if at all. Definitely as being displaced very much bye bye this area crisis at the moment I think what I think you have to kind of remember that this is remarkable thing they most ordinary Russians. Don't believe that there was any meddling and from that also just kind of think the whole thing is nonsense that's funny because that's when they get told over and over again state media. And o's estate medial. At you strangely enough sometimes. Just doesn't mention the meddling even when it went as it sort of boiling point in the US and accusations of russians' experience really really. Heated in the US having AEA we sometimes have complete silence about it and almost nothing in the press so was it as a kind of almost sort of forgetting about that and now. It's all on whether. It's all basically focused on Syria and whether there's some sort of attempt by the US now to get more involved in the conflict that. Patrick who now live for us in Moscow with the latest thanks Patrick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.