Russian-speaking hackers stole about $10 million from US, Russian banks: Report

A top cybersecurity firm says it has identified a previously unknown group of Russian-speaking hackers who have allegedly stolen at least $10 million from U.S. and Russian banks over the past year and a half.
0:37 | 12/12/17

Transcript for Russian-speaking hackers stole about $10 million from US, Russian banks: Report
Concerns about small community banks being targeted by hackers a cyber security firm says Russian speaking hackers targeted more than a dozen banks in California. You taught in New York eventually stealing at least ten million dollars in recent months. Now they broke into card payment systems then signed up four counts and removed the withdrawal limits. At three major credit card companies are making signatures a thing of the past as of April you won't have to sign receipts for American Express MasterCard. Or discover purchases. Officials say chip technology an online purchasing provide enough security. Beset will be the only major US company to require signatures.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

