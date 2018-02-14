Ruth Bader Ginsburg: In a minute

More
Ginsburg won landmark cases against gender discrimination before she became a Supreme Court justice.
1:02 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg: In a minute
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53085353,"title":"Ruth Bader Ginsburg: In a minute","duration":"1:02","description":"Ginsburg won landmark cases against gender discrimination before she became a Supreme Court justice.","url":"/US/video/ruth-bader-ginsburg-minute-53085353","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.