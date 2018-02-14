Now Playing: Mike Huckabee criticizes Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for skipping tonight's State of the Union address

Now Playing: Supreme Court justice shares #MeToo moment

Now Playing: Donald Trump Calls for Justice Ginsburg to Resign

Now Playing: What does it take to be a DACA recipient?

Now Playing: What to know about DACA and the immigration debate

Now Playing: What is 'chain migration' and how does it work?

Now Playing: How do non-citizens pay taxes in the United States?

Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: In a minute

Now Playing: Couple renews vows atop Empire State Building

Now Playing: 4-year-old girl missing after intruder beats mom

Now Playing: Natalee Holloway's mother files $35M lawsuit over TV show

Now Playing: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen admits paying Stormy Daniels $130,000

Now Playing: Catt Sadler shares her side of exit from E! News

Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan talks success of 'Black Panther'

Now Playing: Driver says gas pedal got stuck on his SUV

Now Playing: 3 Applebee's employees fired after African-American women claim they were profiled

Now Playing: Tainted alcohol reports in Mexico spur call for action

Now Playing: 1 climber dead, 6 others rescued after 17 hours

Now Playing: Dash cam video shows man throwing stolen goods out of vehicle