Sailors lost at sea for 5 months didn't activate emergency beacon

More
The device would have immediately notified search and rescue teams.
0:28 | 10/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sailors lost at sea for 5 months didn't activate emergency beacon
There's a new questions this morning about those two women rescued by the US navy last week after being lost at sea for five months. The Coast Guard now confirms the women had an emergency beacon on the sailboat but never turned it on. A spokesperson says the pair never activated the beacon because they never felt truly in distress. And did not think the situation was dire enough the beacon would have notified rescue teams have their position. The Coast Guard says it's reviewing the case but has not opened an investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50829652,"title":"Sailors lost at sea for 5 months didn't activate emergency beacon","duration":"0:28","description":"The device would have immediately notified search and rescue teams.","url":"/US/video/sailors-lost-sea-months-activate-emergency-beacon-50829652","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.