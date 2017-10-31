Transcript for Sailors lost at sea for 5 months didn't activate emergency beacon

There's a new questions this morning about those two women rescued by the US navy last week after being lost at sea for five months. The Coast Guard now confirms the women had an emergency beacon on the sailboat but never turned it on. A spokesperson says the pair never activated the beacon because they never felt truly in distress. And did not think the situation was dire enough the beacon would have notified rescue teams have their position. The Coast Guard says it's reviewing the case but has not opened an investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.