Transcript for Salem witch-trial victims honored 325 years later

Assailants darkest days witness the executions of twenty people fourteen women and six men. Accused of being witches hanged at proctor is lynch five of whom were hanged on this day 325. Years ago the church was against them in the civil authorities were. And in many cases their own families were against Richard trashed as it descended just to the so called witches. Here today with others just like him at Salem unveiled a memorial to nineteen victims and exonerates all the people that hang in with just mass hysteria at the time. And and these people were just unjustly accused Salem has long capitalized on its past. But which city would not be what it is today without the heels of its ancestors. And really that was made at a place of a tremendous toleration in and openness and and and forgiveness. Cain kept products fail. Clearly have your public nineteen innocent lives rectitude but on this day through this memorial. Paid terror. Is a wonderful day this is a day would suit when. When Salem is is acknowledging it's it's it's shadowed past the semi circular stone wall memorial is inscribed with the names of the nineteen people hanged at this site. The twentieth person was crushed to death. For the descendants of those executed the public memorial exonerates their ancestors that she's being recognized as being wrongly accused that's that's the whole thing. After years of camouflage and its Salem has now fully embraced and recognized its sinister fast in Salem Reid Lamberty WCVB noose in a fox.

