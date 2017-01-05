Transcript for Salute to Heroes

So the Washington Nationals crush the New York Mets in DC over the weekend. Crush wasn't even close I was like batting practice but there was a certain met fan who was in DC you over the weekend who might have been disappointed. We've seen winds and lost yes he has he's a dream jab at the stadium for quite some time ABC's Rachel Scott introduce us to this 92 year old veteran. I mean loop. This fair who one of the last of the greatest generation. He considers himself 92 years young. A World War II veteran and purple heart recipient is theory says he was looking for to the state for quite some time. Thanks to a special trip organized by Big Apple honor flight Xperia along with dozens of other New York veterans boarded a plane headed to Washington DC. They stopped at the memorial dedicated to their service. In her. Liked it on their time in the war I did a great guy I I'd sort of like to fly. Since so many soldiers. And I could've been wondered to myself. The spare remembers being rescued by American troops after being detached from his unit. To verify his identity they asked them who is favorite baseball team was. At that time of what the New York Yankees a lot has certainly changed since then. Including the team he roots for considering he's the oldest usher for the New York Mets a job he's held for the last five decades. I love it bad I enjoy it. American re going this theory says the team has allowed him to do what he does best. Connect with people every day. Her asthma we just got ABC news New York. Com. And catching her movies but I might have to go to Mets game just immediately hang out I have had a better yeah isn't loses girl and. Here's own he's got us beat the city's citizen power.

