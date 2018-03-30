Transcript for San Francisco police release video of officer-involved shooting

Time now for index in San Francisco police have released video of a deadly officer involved shooting and a warning here it is graphic plot. Capturing the moment shots rang out a barbershop and all men allegedly threatening his family inside take a look at this case the twin when year old. Fire nine rounds. Wounding one officer police patrolling. Point six shots eighteen in the suspect later die night the Stanley scene at a town hall be stand by the governor's decision to use lethal force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.