Transcript for How Sanctuary Farm helped grow the vegan movement in America

I'm Michael bike and today I'm catching up with Jean Bauer the founder and president of sanctuary car. America's for shelter for farm animals. Kind of beautiful if that's it for this city but that at the sanctuary gets. Nature its forest that's water falls it's gorgeous that the things are for animals thank her for people to a place of peace and healing and the first. Creature you left. The first animal farms thanks very rescued was held at the with the heat. Thelma hill she machine print sheets hit his head out kind of perfect just she was our first rescued animal and thousands of pollen but that's. And and we needed a farm they got the bomb in one as the New York. Now farms in California as well at farm sanctuary animals are friends not food and they get to live their lives to get to enjoy their lives they get to develop relationships with other people but animals. If they are and they're not that different than cats and dogs you get to know these animals kept pigs that are 500 pounds that love valley routes. She got this 500 pound cake touched their Tommy. And the flop over for valley are you find sometimes we work with law enforcement in other cases they come out of natural disasters like hurricanes war. Lives some of escape from slaughter. There are times when individual animals will make a run scored and a take matters into their own hands or their own books. And run there have been animals at slaughterhouses for example that run through the streets of new York and when their animals that are just struggling for their lie often times with offices. This community joins together and wants them to go to a place. And so entry that offered them in place the future. Like. The future. Is he. Scary but the mainstream grocery story. Going. Hope you catch him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.