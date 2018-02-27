Transcript for Satanists sue Scottsdale for religious discrimination

Respect of the opening location. And that's all we're asking it we will ask occur any special treatment we never asked for special treatment we just want equal treatment. I never think about Iraq various speakers from. The state of Arizona can. Do an opening prayer or an occasion. Really get started with there. City Council meetings are rusted you we were given a slot in and then. Afterwards Merkel that we weren't allowed the speed. So this is clearly believes the region and up for that reason we're as a pretext was that we didn't have substantial ties to the community of Scottsdale which first of all we don't we need to be true at all. I we have never in Scottsdale we've actually done a lot of public service. In in Arizona soon they allow hostess eagerly she's the programs that is inclusive as it is constitutionally required that's what we're asking for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.