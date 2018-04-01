Transcript for Savannah residents see most snowfall since 1989

Further down the coast now to place that's not he's been handling a lot of snow down in Savannah. Georgia as you know since Connie joins us live there where they are dealing with their own snowfall that looks like. Most the actual falling in behind them the fifth in the offensive what's going on there in the on the ground in the. I'd say that people are finally getting out after a day or so to get to the grocery store hours which are opening up. The airlines are running flights the airport is opening up their flights are taking off today we sought soldier and over here in this park who were. Making angels in the snow. And probably for the first time in their lives. This is a part of the country that. Rarely sees snow if ever at one point we were looking for. By a ice pick or some sort of sellable we couldn't find when we asked people at our hotel if they had. Some sort of car us scraper in their cars none of them have them there were no stores selling them. Because this is Savannah we've talked Savannah Charleston cities that. Rarely rarely see snow. Or eyes so this is really wild occurrence for people here there are some parts of this region that haven't seen this much snow. In thirty years. What's happening now I don't know if you can see there's there are drops falling on us it looks like rain but it's not it's actually from the ice that's melting. In the willow trees above me take a look at the road here you could see the cars are just now. Are finally getting on the road because the ice sculpting a little bit but the big concern tonight. Them all this ice that's melting must get up tomorrow 42 degrees today. All this ice that's melting could read freeze this evening continuing the problems. Yesterday we were told by police here that just in a short several hours. They counted up to 223. People who were hurt. In accidents on the roads and highways so that still going to be a concern for a couple days here but I do want to show you something this is again. Eight people who live here full understand how rare it is thought to hold and make. One of these a snowball I mean it's if this is Savannah this is Georgia this is the south. There are are are people who have never been able to do this who can do this. Today at snowball. In Savannah and David you mention I think this is now the most snow Savannah has gotten. Since 1989. Some of those kids you mentioned got a playing in the snow for the very first time. In their lives but when a major concerns with folks are used to handle links now as you mentioned not used to driving in are preparing for it. Is that a locking go wrong what is the biggest concern now. For folks there on the ground in the days ahead. Well I think I really think that come Friday that. Most most of what's happening here we back to normal. I think that you know but the big. The big issue was today. You have to remember this is a place with. Very few snow plows or snow trucks they just don't leave them and so because of that the roads were quite dangerous but. But I think people are already starting to get back to their normal routine. As I said the airport's opening up I think the stores are gonna start opening up. I think people are gonna have to be really careful about the read freeze. These roads are going to be slick for some time and you know I know that people in the north and on the northern or who lives in the south. People in the north looking looking down or are looking this direction. Often laugh and don't sort of understand but. You know these are are people who have never grown up driving in this and that something that your kinda have to get used to. And it's something that families across this region of the have to watch at least for another day maybe two. Before finally warms up to temperature where all of this melts but. The fact the folks down there in Savannah Georgia hopefully they can enjoy those snowballs for the time being messy though since signing live flat down there in the van.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.