Transcript for School bus driver arrested after posting threat to 'shoot up' school: Officials

I don't when you'll see human DN. There they'll be okay. It is very scary. Joshua Gregory got pretty emotional speaking with me tonight his son goes to Porter ridge middle school on Friday he made his son stayed home. Fearing threats in the council shall media would be carried now. The bottom drops out when you your stuff like that what he never expected was the person behind the threats. To be his son's school bus driver in his blue warm on one of my kids were. On the bus and she got angry and the shares office says this woman 32 old Shawna hooker Beecham. Wrote this threatening Pakistani faced the group using a fake account. She disappeared in Lee mentioned several school employees including the principal. And quote immigrants living in suburban estates trying to take over the school and quote she then threatened to shoot a quarter average middle school. It just goes to show you. You know what links people are wont to go to when I have evil heart. Beat John was only employed with the school district a less than two months. Now the former bus driver is facing two felony charges. We alleged. She she put it up initially took it down and then actually re posted so there was there was actually two crimes committed. With the same content I pray everyday that mound when my children leave me. That are big announcement take care of and.

