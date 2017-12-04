Now Playing: School shooting victims remembered at San Bernardino vigil

Now Playing: Teen's family sues in wake of her death by pool electrocution

Now Playing: United CEO felt 'shame' after seeing passenger dragged off plane

Now Playing: Family of United Airlines passenger dragged off flight speaks out

Now Playing: Former Trump campaign adviser subject of possible FISA warrant

Now Playing: Miami Marlins game delayed after cat runs onto the field

Now Playing: Family of Navy SEAL trainee wants answers and justice for his death

Now Playing: Outrage grows as pictures from United incident spread around the world

Now Playing: Governor of Florida declares a state of emergency

Now Playing: Husband who shot and killed his wife left note saying he felt disrespected and needed closure

Now Playing: Woman shoots 2 people in parking lot of auto parts company

Now Playing: Pilot and passenger survive nose-first crash landing

Now Playing: Seniors find creative ways to ask their dates to prom

Now Playing: FBI doubles reward for suspect in Wisconsin manhunt

Now Playing: Pilot walks away after plane crashes nose first on Maine highway

Now Playing: Interview with legendary Apollo 13 flight director

Now Playing: Update on the San Bernardino elementary school shooting

Now Playing: Over 100 wildfires scorch Florida

Now Playing: United CEO promises 'thorough review' of passenger incident