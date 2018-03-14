Transcript for From school shooting to a walkout, how the movement unfolded

We have just learned at least seventeen dead. After shooting Rampage inside a Florida high school. Gunfire heard inside and outside the school was put on lockdown students running for their lives families parents who lost children in the deadly school shooting. Set just a few feet away from president trump pleading for something to be done. How many schools how many children have to get shot. That stops here with this administration and they. And I'm pissed. As Mike thought I'm not gonna see it yet. Senator Rudy can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the and I. Pressure is mounting for the White House to take action with president from signaling a willingness to break with. The NRA on age restrictions and Danny both stocks and students in Florida are returning to Stillman Douglass high school. Parents and children invited to orientation on school grounds today but he still shaken after that massacred. President trump said to gate he likely would have showed courage under fire. And Ronnie to Stoneman Douglas high school himself to confront the killer the president told the bipartisan group he wants more did action he wants bold action. Comprehensive bill on guns and school safety. He told one Republican leader to put aside a controversial pro gun measure and concentrate on something Democrats Wilson play more. The walk to school unlike any other before it. Students returning carrying flowers greeting officers some with signs of encouragement. In the wake of the massacre at that high school in the heartland the governor has just signed a major new builds a peep about school safety. And put in place and gun restriction the National Rifle Association not pleased with the bill the NRA. RD has filed a federal lawsuit this so called Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school public safety act raises the minimum age to buy a rifle from eighteen to twenty wine. Extends a three day waiting period for handgun purchase to include long guns and bands bonds stocks which allow guns to mimic automatic fire. Seems that thousands of schools all across the country leaving class to demand action on gun control. That is seen Washington DC right now crowd a huge crowd growing outside the White House. Is really a sight to see all over the country and it is hard to believe that this morning marks exactly one month. Since that massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school that shooting has sparked. A nationwide call to action organizers say more than 3000. Walkouts are planned.

