Transcript for Schools closed in one town due to 'security threat'

New this morning a security threat forcing an entire school district in New Jersey to close the superintendent of not leap public schools making the decision overnight. Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller is live outside the middle school. This morning Derek. Closer leave social media threats against school districts are pretty common nationwide. But rarely do they result in an entire district shutting down. But that is exactly what's happened here in the not Levy superintendent announcing their. All seven of their schools are closed today after someone posted a threatening video on insert Graham. Police say they've already spoken to that person who posted the video. And if there is a process of speaking to the people who appeared in its. They say they're does not appear to be any active threat that's their exact words but still here's what superintendent Julie Glaser said. Quote because of the nature of the world in which we live. There was no other decision to be made. Please rest assured that the safety and security of all of our you'd asked in an ugly public schools remains our first priority. But as I said these are happening all across the country in fact just yesterday in Brooklyn two students were arrested after they threatened to. Gun that down their high school. In that case school was not close here in Nutley they're actually on break next week meeting faculty staff and students. Won't be back until February 26. We're live in Nutley New Jersey this morning there were smaller channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.