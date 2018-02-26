Who is Scott Israel?

More
The Broward county sheriff was sworn into office on Jan. 8, 2013 after winning election.
0:50 | 02/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Scott Israel?
Yeah. You. And oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53373026,"title":"Who is Scott Israel?","duration":"0:50","description":"The Broward county sheriff was sworn into office on Jan. 8, 2013 after winning election.","url":"/US/video/scott-israel-53373026","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.