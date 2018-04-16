Transcript for Sean Hannity disputes claim Michael Cohen represented him

Federal judge this after refusing to block federal prosecutors from looking immaterial seized during the raid on Michael Cohen's home and office Cohen personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump. Adult film star stormy Daniels was in court as well today Cohen admits paying her hush money. For her alleged affair would mr. trump more than a decade ago but the attention suddenly shifted today to Sean Hannity. Hannity the president's biggest on air defender who railed against the raid on Cohen turns out Cullen says Hannity is his client. And enjoy. As Doug build a question tonight why do you Sean Hannity and president trump have the same attorney yes the defense lost round one the judge saying that for the moment lawyers for Cohen and what the president do not have the automatic right. To review materials that were seized from coal and in that criminal investigation. And yes startling revelation about Michael Collins other collide. Among the spectators. Stormy Daniels though porn star at the heart of this case. In court Michael Collins personal lawyer for the president of the United States seated at the defense table looking grim. As his attorney argued passionately to have the right to review the trove of documents recovered from Cone's home and office. Attorneys for Cohen and president trump have insisted that many of the emails and text messages aren't legally off limits to prosecutors. Investigating that pay off Cohen made to ms. Daniels over her alleged sexual encounter with Tron. The defense team is forced to reveal that another of cones clients was Fox News commentator Sean Hannity. Although Hannity suggested their relationship back was in for families. I never received an invoice from Michael. I never paid legal fees to Michael. But I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input. And person back death. And I assume that those conversations. Were attorney client confidential. It is not clear what documents cone might have pertaining to Hannity. But the judge said the prosecutor should first compile all of the documents into a searchable database. But did not rule out appointing a special master to oversee some aspects of the process. Ms. Daniels whose real name is Stephanie Clifford called it a vindication. For years. Mr. Clinton has act like he is above the law. He is considered himself an openly referred to himself as mr. trump thinks he's played by a different better girl or should we say no rules all. He has never thought that little man or especially when men and even more women like me matter. That and now my. Full of material what students from Poland offers from his home and apparently from multiple cell phones during FBI raids exactly one week ago Kong's legal team. At first refused to reveal. Kennedy's name in fact the judge had ordered the defense team. To reveal the name. Of that mystery client. In court here this afternoon live in lower Manhattan and Eyewitness News.

