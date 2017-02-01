Search Resumes for Plane With 6 on Board That Disappeared Over Lake Erie

Search efforts resumed by water, air and shoreline Monday for a plane that disappeared days ago near Cleveland, Ohio, with three adults and three children on board, officials said.
1:21 | 01/02/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Search Resumes for Plane With 6 on Board That Disappeared Over Lake Erie

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

