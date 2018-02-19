Transcript for Search underway for missing 5-year-old, family desperate for his return

Wichita police and now that FBI are in. Continuing to search for a missing five year old Lucas Hernandez. A new lead has investigators going through Chisholm creek park in northeast Wichita several miles north of this home where he was last seen. It currently sitting at ground concrete that aren't much check on it no longer there. Is that his coat and she there's on the ground or water off before. Hernandez was last seen around 3 PM on Saturday he was reported missing three hours later. Wichita police searched the area around his home even going door to door searching homes Brooke Bowman led officers into her countless. Police officers searching inside and Kate on canine dogs searching the backyards early which topics department detectives continue to speak with family. And follow up with any leads regarding its unfortunate situation. Officers are looking at all across the city for missing Lucas rover here they're great plains nature's an easy to patrol vehicle hearing behind me. All this open area filled with trees and tall grass officers are searching this area now. The boy's relatives talked with Cate news hoping he comes home safe. We're in shocked. It uses. Little boy he. Emerges concern for his safety Wichita police and asked people to keep an idea for a Lucas we have rural areas. We went home safely.

