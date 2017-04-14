2 Secret Service agents let go over WH fence jumper incident in March More Two U.S. Secret Service agents have been let go after a March incident in which a man scaled a White House fence, spending approximately 16 minutes on the grounds before he was caught, according to the agency. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 2 Secret Service agents let go over WH fence jumper incident in March This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Crews knock down fire at Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas

