2 Secret Service agents let go over WH fence jumper incident in March

More
Two U.S. Secret Service agents have been let go after a March incident in which a man scaled a White House fence, spending approximately 16 minutes on the grounds before he was caught, according to the agency.
0:41 | 04/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Secret Service agents let go over WH fence jumper incident in March

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46794381,"title":"2 Secret Service agents let go over WH fence jumper incident in March","duration":"0:41","description":"Two U.S. Secret Service agents have been let go after a March incident in which a man scaled a White House fence, spending approximately 16 minutes on the grounds before he was caught, according to the agency.","url":"/US/video/secret-service-agents-wh-fence-jumper-incident-march-46794381","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.