Secret Service warns of ATM 'jackpotting' scam

The U.S. Secret Service is warning banks across the country about a new means of robbing ATMs, previously seen in Europe and Mexico, but now hitting the U.S for the first time in a coordinated way.
0:31 | 01/29/18

Comments
Transcript for Secret Service warns of ATM 'jackpotting' scam
The Secret Service is warning banks across the country about an increasingly popular way to rob ATMs. Previously seen in Europe and Mexico while it's now called jackpot in. Hackers force ATMs to spit out bills at a rate of 2% and emptying the machines. A company that sold millions of faith followers on social media is now under investigation. New York's attorney general is looking into the firm the companies accused of using names and pictures of real people. For some of its phony accounts which are then sold to celebrities politicians and others.

