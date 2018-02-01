Transcript for New security bollards to be installed at key spots in New York City

We're announcing today a fifty million dollar investment. Gain protective measures. Key locations around the city. And that will include installation or. Come over 15100. Permanent pollard's like the ones you see here behind us and these Boller to make sure. That a vehicles can never come into the places. Where pedestrians are. These are some of the busiest streets in the world people have to build around the they have to be safe at the same time these new bomb alerts will allow us to do that. When someone a vehicle plows into. A group innocent pedestrians. It's disgusting sometimes. We've seen tragedies that we're not based on attack we've seen cars just spun out of control or reckless drivers. Or someone who god forbid had a heart attack while driving we've seen cars go into pedestrian areas we want to make sure and some of the most heavily. Traveled areas the city of these pollard's protect against those kind of tragedies as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.