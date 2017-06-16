Security camera shows Virginia baseball shooting scene

More
Security video was obtained from Swing's Coffee just across the street from the baseball field where House majority whip and three others were shot in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday.
1:30 | 06/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Security camera shows Virginia baseball shooting scene

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48092574,"title":"Security camera shows Virginia baseball shooting scene","duration":"1:30","description":"Security video was obtained from Swing's Coffee just across the street from the baseball field where House majority whip and three others were shot in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday.","url":"/US/video/security-camera-shows-virginia-baseball-shooting-scene-48092574","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.