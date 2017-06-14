Transcript for Sen. Flake: Shooting was 'pandemonium'

OK senator Jeff flake is now joining us on the phone of course senator flake. Was there at the scene at the baseball practice this morning senator flake we're glad you're okay early indications now also that sent the congressman's Kelis. Is going to be okay some encouraging news there as well tell her skirt and what happened. Well we were having batting practice battered field isn't there and I was standing here that Erica Parker manager Joseph Barton. Taxes and we heard. Allows sang and it's sounded like a shock to us. But until the second one can remember burden at a rally. We're here we weren't sure it was there's pandemonium that you couldn't imagine he had a clear view of the field near that. Third base dugout then seemed to be firing indiscriminately. He had a rifle initially I think he had handguns as well. He had a lot of ammo carrier and a these colleagues was hit pretty early and directed itself out into the field. Several. Golden could be up. The right here at first base dugout and then beer capitol police started returning fire from behind us. By. Yeah I'm here. So that you you were at that you're you're in the first play first base dugout. The shooter was behind the third base dugout. Around that area. He he was outside of bear and then he came around. And a quiet you know. Spot behind home plate and I got a look at him there is a clear view into art duck out there are well people that are dark out. Palmer on the ground. There and they get a clear view and we got good background. Aaron good diplomat went on for ten minutes at least. And where dozens and dozen ground fire. I didn't know could we couldn't help for a while those behind this we're currently. Or there was another shooter. And we didn't know we should stay in the dugout by wanted to get these police. Laid out there in the field. But well they're both slide over here couldn't. They're considered somebody yelled it is shooters Darryl. Sped it up even. Yet. Or shot to left here and leading. Autograph so. Put pressure on that for awhile but that it provides. Could you get any. As well what else can you tell us about and use the size. Believe it looked to be and it's probably as Ortiz dark haired blue shirt. We were looking too long obviously the clear psyched to it so we were. Trying to get down. And there was there are bullets don't go whizzing around the whole park hill. It was it was. The horrible scene a couple of capitol police and work. Workshop as well those that were returning fire. I. So why America we knew what were shot in the leg work by the ankle he. He kept returning fire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.