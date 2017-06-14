Transcript for Senate leaders remark on Virginia shooting

A short while ago we we heard from the two senate leaders Mitch McConnell Republican of Kentucky Chuck Schumer Democrat of New York. The shrub. Majority leader. I know the entire shadow will join. In echoing the sentiment to the president this morning. We're deeply saddened. We're all concerned for those injured. We'll keep them in our prayers and will continue to shun them every wish for quick and full recovery. We're grateful for all those who stepped in to help. Those fraction on the field. First responders. And of course the capitol police officers on the same. We're deeply in debt it for their service. We again saluted their continuing an unfailing bravery. But. Of the capital community. The congressional baseball game is a bipartisan surety about. I know the senate will embrace that spirit today as we come together and expressing both are concerned. And our gratitude. Political leaders. I join with the majority leader in offering. Our prayers. For those who are injured and I was absolutely shaken by the news of a shooting early this morning at the baseball field in Alexandria. Where many of my friends and colleagues were practicing. For the annual congressional baseball game an event that brings us together each year. It's been reported that represented his school lease to house whip out during the attack as were two brave members of the capitol police force. And others including a staffer. Let us pray that they in any others who were injured are able to recover quickly. This morning is the most sobering reminder of how thankful we should be in the service of the capitol police force. Who put their lives on the line day in day out for us to be safe. I could not be more grateful that capitol police were there. At a time to prevent this attack from being any worse than it was I was with senator Paul in the gym who had been then. And he told me had. So that these two capitol police officers who were part of our congressman's police's. Cause that would have been no one to respond. But their bravery. Is exemplary of all capitol police force and we thank them. The entire senate family sends its thoughts and prayers to those who were wounded. And our gratitude to the police officers and first responders who were at this yields.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.