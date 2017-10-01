Former Sen. Al D'Amato Kicked Off JetBlue Flight After Seat Disagreement

Former New York Sen. Al D'Amato was escorted off a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to New York last night after he "lost patience" with several passengers who refused to move their seats to help balance the plane, his representative told ABC News.
1:04 | 01/10/17

Transcript for Former Sen. Al D'Amato Kicked Off JetBlue Flight After Seat Disagreement
