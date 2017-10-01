Transcript for Former Sen. Al D'Amato Kicked Off JetBlue Flight After Seat Disagreement

The they dropped me off to play because I complained about what. Oh yeah. I'm Ryan anyway. Yeah. We eat us out. I freedom any. Oh we can still speak in this country and what could still went to me and I wanted to study and it's not make an appeal to all of you people. You want and a lot that stand up we'll watch right and walk out with me. That's the only thing else. And that's what you do here is no gentleman whose only. They walk out if it I really don't what it's. Betting yeah the only people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.