Sentencing hearing underway to determine ex-cop Michael Slager's fate

More
Slager was accused of killing Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, in 2015.
1:27 | 12/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sentencing hearing underway to determine ex-cop Michael Slager's fate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51570651,"title":"Sentencing hearing underway to determine ex-cop Michael Slager's fate","duration":"1:27","description":"Slager was accused of killing Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, in 2015.","url":"/US/video/sentencing-hearing-underway-determine-cop-michael-slagers-fate-51570651","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.