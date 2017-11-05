Shark spotted close to shore off Long Beach, California

A 24-hour shark advisory was posted along the beach after lifeguards in Long Beach, California, spotted a number of great whites swimming close to shore.
0:49 | 05/11/17

Transcript for Shark spotted close to shore off Long Beach, California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

