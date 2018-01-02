Transcript for Sheriff's deputy on leave after allegedly kicking, punching suspect

It's Friday around 1 in the morning January 26 in an incorporated simmered at the ill. An eyewitness to what happened shot this video of a Sam you know county sheriff's deputy who appears to be trying to take someone into custody. A long highland avenue just west of cedar street. A second deputy arrives to help. That's when moments later the first deputy appears to punch the suspect. Date later get handcuffs on him and try to lift him mop it's unclear what the suspect might be saying or doing next. But that's when the first deputy appears to kick him in the head. Not once but three times in all. And later. He appears to stop on the suspect's head when asked why they stop this suspect in the first place they sheriff's department says it was a self initiated pedestrian Jack. That details of that contact are part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff John McMahon released this statement quote I am concerned with the level of force used in the video by one of my deputies. I expect our employees always to remain professional when contacting the public who we serve. I can assure you that we take these matters very seriously and we will conduct a thorough and complete investigation. This deputy is on paid leave for the time being the suspect is identified as 21 year old Corrado Bernadie Vasquez of San Bernardino. He was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer. Booked and later released.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.