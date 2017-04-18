Sheriff's deputy shot in Oklahoma, suspect at large

Authorities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, are searching for the gunman who shot a Logan County sheriff's deputy, Oklahoma City police said.
Transcript for Sheriff's deputy shot in Oklahoma, suspect at large

