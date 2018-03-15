Transcript for Sheriff's office calls firefighter's disappearance 'a mystery'

In the eighth day of searching for Jesse Reid search crews stayed out of the water until right at dark metro OEM divers were called in in the afternoon. After sonar picked up on multiple pieces of debris and every time that happens they have to make sure they know exactly what's under that water what you guys call those or or. Points of interest is you can look around to see the debris on the shores in the different area for museum footage that's also on the water or in the water on the bottom of the water. In any time one of the Gaza own. This see that don't want others asking us Omar's which ought to bring in a better piece of equipment or actually put a diver on just to make sure is it's not what now. It's not him not to make sure that we can. Did that we don't leave their with a dump a doubt in Amman that. They were not taking care of the operation that day nine of this search effort will get started Wednesday morning right around 10 AM in Humphreys county nick Callaway. News tip.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.