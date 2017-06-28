Transcript for Shkreli's trial sees nearly 250 potential jurors dismissed

The so called bad boys of pharmaceuticals Martin's Riley. Who became infamous for jacking up the price of the lifesaving drug dare print is now in court on securities fraud charges are really cared about people. But three days in nearly 200 potential jurors later. His lawyers say they're struggling to put together a non biased jury Martin I think you really get a fair trial. Some jurors were dismissed after telling the judge they could not be impartial even collings rally the feast of corporate greed. His lawyers call for a mistrial denied by the judge ABC's chief legal analyst says selecting a jury as artists Reilly's attorney cents. Most people don't know who he has the greater danger I think is it the people who do hate him not make comments in front of other perspective jurors. After raising the price of HIV and cancer drug by 5000%. Squarely defended the move in a 2015 interview with ABC not a greedy person this is a very. Low demand drugs the price the product with solo no company could afford to continue making it. The fact that we need to stick make a profit wood is a much much better all com. And that the drug and discontinued now federal prosecutors accuse him of defrauding investors in two companies he ran a hedge funds in a Biotech firms. I running them like a Ponzi scheme. I'm innocent and I prove this. The trial is expected to last six weeks and if convicted spelling faces twenty years in prison naturally ABC news New York.

