Shooter confirmed dead following incident at New York hospital

Several people were shot at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx, police sources said.
0:29 | 06/30/17

Transcript for Shooter confirmed dead following incident at New York hospital
As they are starting to mark and brief them I just want to interrupt you for 12 because. For communications and the NYPD has just lead in a few seconds ago that one shooter is dead at a hospital. Mom who do not know how many gunmen there harm. At this point but the NYPD. Just confirming that the gunman. Is dead. Which is obviously a huge relief for all those people who are in that hospital right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

