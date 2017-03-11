Transcript for Shooting at Chicago Starbucks kills 1, injures 2, including 12-year-old boy

Breaking news from Chicago where police say a gunman opened fire inside a Starbucks killing one man and injuring two others including a twelve year old boy. Investigators say the man who was killed may have been involved in a drug deal with the suspect outside the coffee shop. It's unclear if they injured victims have any connection to the shooter.

