Shooting at Chicago Starbucks kills 1, injures 2, including 12-year-old boy

An apparent drug deal gone wrong on Thursday ended with a suspect opening fire in a Chicago Starbucks, hitting three people, killing one and injuring a 12-year-old boy.
0:17 | 11/03/17

Transcript for Shooting at Chicago Starbucks kills 1, injures 2, including 12-year-old boy
Breaking news from Chicago where police say a gunman opened fire inside a Starbucks killing one man and injuring two others including a twelve year old boy. Investigators say the man who was killed may have been involved in a drug deal with the suspect outside the coffee shop. It's unclear if they injured victims have any connection to the shooter.

