Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by documentary

More
Gunfire erupted as protesters gathered outside the Ferguson Market on Sunday.
0:39 | 03/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by documentary
Breaking news overnight in Ferguson Missouri where a fresh round of violence erupted following the release of a new documentary on Michael Brown's death. Protesters gathered outside a convenience store at least four people were arrested after gunshots erupted no one was hurt. The process come after stranger fruit premiered at SXSW. Of Austin, Texas. The film includes a new video of brown inside that store before being shot. The director believes the video shows brown trading marijuana for cigars that would challenge what police claim saying that brown rob the store. Brown was gunned down shortly after the shooting led to months of unrest in the Saint Louis suburb.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46090099,"title":"Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by documentary","duration":"0:39","description":"Gunfire erupted as protesters gathered outside the Ferguson Market on Sunday.","url":"/US/video/shots-fired-ferguson-protest-sparked-documentary-46090099","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.