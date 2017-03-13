Transcript for Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by documentary

Breaking news overnight in Ferguson Missouri where a fresh round of violence erupted following the release of a new documentary on Michael Brown's death. Protesters gathered outside a convenience store at least four people were arrested after gunshots erupted no one was hurt. The process come after stranger fruit premiered at SXSW. Of Austin, Texas. The film includes a new video of brown inside that store before being shot. The director believes the video shows brown trading marijuana for cigars that would challenge what police claim saying that brown rob the store. Brown was gunned down shortly after the shooting led to months of unrest in the Saint Louis suburb.

