Transcript for Slain officer responding to wrong address when shot, police say

Record current community and help. When police officers double and triple check that address. When they arrived the woman living Timmy widger told them everything was fine. Just because someone says. That. Everything's okay we can't take that at face value. Highway Patrol says they now know that address is not. Wish someone called 911 the call came from fifteen miles away in. It will serve as a coincidence that. Did they were called to that specific address. And it is tragic that does that happen. Inside double they found guns drugs. And James waters. Obama got lobsters don't. Two officers were shot but expected to be OK officer Christopher Ryan Moore was killed. Waters was also found dead with these three officers did was wrong police say they still have unanswered questions but that they're grieving along with the city and many other. It's tragic for the community. It's tragic for of the police department. And we all can remember we were here several months ago for the for the same reason.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.