Small dog chases big bear through yard of California home

Dog and bear engage in standoff in Southern California backyard that came to a quick end when the dog lost its patience and decided to chase off the unwelcome visitor.
0:44 | 05/09/17

Comments
Transcript for Small dog chases big bear through yard of California home

