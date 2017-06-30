-
Now Playing: Welcome to the pinball wizard's lair
-
Now Playing: Baker in gay wedding cake case explains why he's taking it to the Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 1 child from overturned boat
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes on California freeway
-
Now Playing: Starbucks worker goes missing while on break
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans stop would-be purse snatcher
-
Now Playing: Sinkhole swallows car in St. Louis
-
Now Playing: Possible tornado rips through county fair
-
Now Playing: Pregnant SUV driver arrested after allegedly running down suspected thief
-
Now Playing: Governor declares state of emergency for NYC transit system
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of protesters rally against proposed health care bill
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ students attend alternative prom
-
Now Playing: At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion
-
Now Playing: Kentucky police chase crosses state line, ends in Indiana field
-
Now Playing: Maryland firefighters revive dog saved from burning home
-
Now Playing: Baseball fans put aside rivalry to save a life
-
Now Playing: Father of 'Baby Doe' speaks in court
-
Now Playing: NYPD seeks public's help in 2016 Central Park explosion
-
Now Playing: Tarantulas and scorpions found in abandoned apartment
-
Now Playing: Goodwin fire rages in Arizona