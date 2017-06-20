Transcript for Snake slithers onto moving car hood in Texas

Now. You don't always get oh yeah. And don't look. It's man and he's going they don't. Yeah. Yeah. I won't let you go. I. Here's an Anglo Martin gods do this thing is. Homes we've all mark it's. It is anymore. Moderately. Snake through. And pulled. Deterrent. Maybe he's not leading the charge meant he's going back this bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.