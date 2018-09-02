-
Now Playing: Snow falls on Paris
-
Now Playing: Women suing Monster Energy share stories of alleged discrimination, harassment
-
Now Playing: Snow blankets Chicago in near-whiteout conditions
-
Now Playing: Former Virginia Tech student pleads no contest to killing 13-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Ginger Zee walks the runway to support heart health
-
Now Playing: Manufacturers test new smart smoke detectors
-
Now Playing: Mother gives birth, abandons baby in airport bathroom with handwritten note
-
Now Playing: White House under fire amid bombshell abuse claims against former staff secretary
-
Now Playing: Convicted murderer fights for his innocence from prison
-
Now Playing: Walk through house where brutal 1985 murder was committed with the investigator
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm continues to pound Midwest
-
Now Playing: Meet the 'Jersey Pizza Boys' fighting nationwide hunger one slice at a time
-
Now Playing: Fire department rescues 6-year-old boy stuck in claw machine
-
Now Playing: Police have recovered the remains of at least 6 people allegedly killed by a landscaper
-
Now Playing: Winter blast makes its way across the US as schools close
-
Now Playing: Marine Corps boot camp in the #MeToo era
-
Now Playing: Video shows victim hugging woman charged with kidnapping her as a newborn
-
Now Playing: High school breaks record for most twins, multiples
-
Now Playing: Marley Dias talks encouraging kids to read, getting kids involved in activism
-
Now Playing: Man says he was told he couldn't have service dog back after suffering a stroke