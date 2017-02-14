Now Playing: Kentucky choir sings beautiful rendition of national anthem

Now Playing: Man decorates tree in wife's memory

Now Playing: These couples say 'I do' at the top of the Empire State Building

Now Playing: Stan Patz 'really grateful' for guilty verdict in son's killing

Now Playing: Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, boy missing since 1979

Now Playing: California continues attempts to fix the Oroville Dam so residents can return home

Now Playing: Husband sends wife a red rose every Monday for 30 years

Now Playing: The surprising history of Valentine's Day

Now Playing: Fast facts about the Daytona 500

Now Playing: Wife, stepson charged with murder in death of Missouri KKK leader

Now Playing: Sioux chiefs react to ruling denying restraining order on Dakota Access Pipeline

Now Playing: To text or not to text: A new app sends Shakespearean sonnets to your phone

Now Playing: Louboutina the 'huggable' dog appears live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: UConn women's basketball team notches 100th straight win

Now Playing: Repairs made to failing Northern California dam

Now Playing: National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns

Now Playing: 200,000 people evacuated in Northern California as more rain is expected

Now Playing: Woman rescued from sinking car after it slid off the road into an icy pond

Now Playing: Major wireless companies return to offering unlimited data plans