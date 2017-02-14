Snow covers car in Massachusetts

More
Time lapse footage shows snow accumulating on a car in Groton, Massachusetts. New England faced blizzard conditions as a nor'easter brought a cold blast to the region.
0:51 | 02/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow covers car in Massachusetts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45488986,"title":"Snow covers car in Massachusetts","duration":"0:51","description":"Time lapse footage shows snow accumulating on a car in Groton, Massachusetts. New England faced blizzard conditions as a nor'easter brought a cold blast to the region.","url":"/US/video/snow-covers-car-massachusetts-45488986","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.